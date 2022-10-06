No matter how amazing their inherent skills, every athlete needs someone to help them achieve greater success. This is where a great coach can make all the difference. Michael Jordan was already one of the NBA’s most dynamic players before Phil Jackson became coach of the Chicago Bulls.

Jordan was not initially a fan of his new coach, who wanted the team to spread the ball around, rather than make Jordan the focus of the game plan. But Jordan played along. And Jackson’s leadership took the team to six championships throughout eight seasons!

On National Coaches Day, celebrate the people who help us elevate our game to a whole new level.

Today we also celebrate: National Noodle Day, National Mad Hatter Day, National Plus Size Appreciation Day, National Orange Wine Day, and National German-American Day.