Welcome to September 29th on the National Day Calendar.

Coffee lovers rejoice today, although most of them celebrate all year round.

While fans go to great lengths for their morning cup, the brewing of coffee began in the 15th century, when Sufi monks prepared it in much the same way. The drink caused a buzz with traders in this region, who brought coffee back to their native Ethiopia.

A legend also tells of Baba Budan smuggling coffee seeds out of the Middle East by strapping them to his chest. His seedlings took root in India.

Today most coffee is grown in Brazil though production takes place in over 50 countries worldwide. This variety is the spice of life for true connoisseurs, who know that flavor is enhanced by everything from soil to elevation.

On National Coffee Day enjoy a good cup of joe and savor the history of a world traveled bean.