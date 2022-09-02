Fall is back and with it comes college football. The season can lead to heated arguments as friends and families cheer on their favorite teams. This fierce team loyalty even extends to the United States Armed Forces.

Army and Navy are usually on the same side. Except for once a year when the Army-Navy matchup takes place, possibly the fiercest rivalry in college sports. These teams have gone head to head over 120 times, with the Navy winning most of them. Even sitting Presidents have attended the games between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen, and the stands are usually full of either black, gold, and gray or navy blue and gold.

On National College Colors Day, celebrate your team spirit with the colors of your choice.

Today we also celebrate: National V-J Day, National Chianti Day, National Food Bank Day, National Lazy Mom’s Day, and National Blueberry Popsicle Day.