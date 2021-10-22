NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Color Day

The human eye can see nearly 7,000,000 different shades of color. Its one of the first things we notice when we process visual information. As humans we have a primal response to different colors.

For example, purple is rare in nature, so when we see it, the color registers as something special. That’s why we use it for royalty and elegant things. Green reminds us of nature and peaceful, soothing things. White is technically the absence of color, so it reminds us of simplicity. Red is the color of courage, love and strength.

My favorite color is yellow, which most people associate with happiness and celebration.

On National Color Day, don’t be afraid to show your true colors. You may just change the world around you.

