NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Comic Book Day

Welcome to September 25th on the National Day Calendar.

Every comic book fan knows Stan Lee. But you may not have heard of his partner, Jack Kirby. Together the pair created Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, and The X-Men. Stan was the writer, and Jack was the artist. He had been working in comics years before the two teamed up, creating his most famous character as World War II broke out.

Have you ever seen the comic book cover where Captain America is punching Hitler in the face? Jack drew that. And shortly after, he was drafted by the Army and assigned as a scout because he was able to quickly draw reconnaissance maps.

After returning to the United States, Jack met Stan Lee and the rest is history.

On National Comic Book Day, read some graphic novels or learn about the men and women behind the heroes, because sometimes truth is stranger than fiction.

Today we also celebrate National Lobster Day, Math Storytelling Day, National One-Hit Wonder Day, National Research Administrator Day, National Tune-Up Day, National Brace Day, National Quesadilla Day, and National Daughter’s Day.

