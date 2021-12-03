NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Cookie Cutter Week

Nothing puts the joy in your holiday season like baking homemade cookies. This is the week to roll out some dough and press it with your favorite cookie cutters.

Even the ancient Egyptians liked forming sweet cakes in various shapes and folks in Greece, Rome and Western Europe followed suit. By the 1500s Germans made carved wooden cookie molds and gingerbread men, women and houses popped out by the dozens. American tinsmiths of the 1700s made the cookie cutters we still love today.

People trimmed their trees with the elaborate creations but when we started adding vanilla and baking soda in the 1930s, cookies became irresistible.

During National Cookie Cutter Week, roll out your own favorite tradition and watch the holiday cheer appear!

Today we also celebrate: National Bartender Day, National Roof Over Your Head Day, and Faux Fur Friday.