NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Corn On The Cob Day

Welcome to June 11th on the National Day Calendar.

Summertime heralds our favorite things: ice cream, beach vacations, corn on the cob.

That’s right, we said corn.

It may not be the first thing you associate with Summer, but where would backyard barbecues and clambakes be without corn?

Most of the year our only option is frozen or canned, which pale in comparison to the sweet, sun-ripened kind.

This time of year it’s hard to go wrong, whether you buy ears from the grocery store or a roadside stand.

Peak season brings peak flavor!

And best of all this casual favorite invites us to eat with our hands and to toss convention out the window.

On National Corn On The Cob Day, celebrate the vegetable that has Summer written all over it!

Today we also celebrate National Making Life Beautiful Day and German Chocolate Cake Day.