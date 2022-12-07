Today we celebrate a popular sweet that goes by many different names. In the Netherlands, it’s called sugar spider. The French call it papas beard. In Australia, it’s known as fairy floss. But here in the United States, we call it cotton candy.

This treat was invented in 1897 by William Morrison and John C. Wharton, who unveiled their creation at the 1904 Worlds Fair. Since then, children everywhere can be seen eating cotton candy at any fair or amusement park. The original inventors made a lot of money selling nearly 68,000 boxes of the treat for 25 cents apiece. But William Morrison undoubtedly made even more money than his partner because Morrison was a dentist.

On National Cotton Candy Day, celebrate your own sweet tooth, just be sure to brush afterwards!

Today we also celebrate National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and National Illinois Day.