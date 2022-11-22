The cranberry relish we know and love originated in the early 1900s when a New England lawyer purchased a cranberry bog in 1912 he had no idea of the empire he would build. He found that fresh cranberries had a short shelf life and the window for harvesting and selling them was relatively small.

The canning process delivered a solution to extend their marketability and 100 years later we still enjoy this sweet-tart flavor produced by the Ocean Spray company. While plenty of folks like to spice up their own recipe made from fresh cranberries, the jiggly kind that comes in a can is a perennial favorite.

Celebrate National Cranberry Relish Day, with a sauce that is good any day of the year!