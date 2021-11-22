NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Cranberry Relish Day

While cranberry relish is a staple on the Thanksgiving table, we can be fairly certain it wasn’t part of the first Thanksgiving meal. The colonists had run out of sugar at that time and for anyone who has tried this ruby red berry unsweetened, your pucker face says it all.

The cranberry relish we know and love originated in the early 1900s. Marcus Urann, a New England lawyer, bought a cranberry bog in 1912 and later formed the company Ocean Spray. He found that fresh cranberries had a short shelf life and the window for harvesting and selling them was relatively small.

The canning process delivered a solution to extend their marketability and 100 years later we still enjoy this sweet tart flavor. While plenty of folks like to spice up their own recipe from fresh cranberries, the jiggly kind that comes in a can is a perennial favorite.

On National Cranberry Relish Day, sauce it up anyway you please.