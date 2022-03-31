Every kid knows the kaleidoscope of colors found in every box of Crayola crayons. The company makes crayons in dozens of hues, allowing tiny artists to create works of art that adorn refrigerators around the world. But there was one important person who wasn’t able to enjoy Crayolas full spectrum of color.

Emerson Moser, who was one of the company’s most senior crayon makers, was colorblind. He could see color, but couldn’t differentiate between blues and greens. When he retired from Crayola after 37 years on the job, he’d created nearly 1.5 billion crayons. His boots, which had become coated with colorful wax over the years, were donated to the Crayola Hall of Fame.

On National Crayon Day, break out a box of creative color and be grateful for all the hues you can see.

