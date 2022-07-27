If someone offered you a dish called burnt cream you would most likely say no thanks. But say it in French and you get the much more appealing creme brulee.

It starts with cream that is steeped with vanilla, sugar, and egg yolks that all end up in a warm bath that is baked to perfection in the oven. With a crisp, burnt sugar shell, this creamy custard has been an elegant finish to any meal since 1691.

The English claim they created this dish in the 15th century calling it Cambridge Cream. And the Spanish claim they have been serving flan as far back as the 5th century. But today we are celebrating the essence of smooth with National Creme Brulee Day.

