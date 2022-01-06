NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Cuddle Up Day

If you think you’re cold this winter, try living in Antarctica. In winter, the wind chills can plunge to minus 76 degrees Fahrenheit.

One of the only animals who can survive in this climate is the Emperor Penguin and they do it by cuddling together. Their system is simple, one penguin stands in place, surrounded by its friends who protect it from the cold wind. Then, that penguin steps out and another takes its turn in the warm center of the circle. They keep rotating until everyone gets a chance to be nice and cozy.

On National Cuddle Up Day snuggle up with someone you love, and be glad it doesn’t take a village to stay warm.

Today we also celebrate: National Bean Day, National Shortbread Day, and National Technology Day