NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Curried Chicken Day

Country Captain is a chicken curry dish with a long association to the American South. But just when did this marriage of exotic spices and humble chicken take place?

We know that Britain’s longtime presence in India gave them a taste for curry’s spicy mix of cumin, coriander, ginger garlic and turmeric. Country Captain was served aboard British trading ships, with the word country referring to things indigenous to India.

This food sailed west to the ports of Charleston and Savannah and eventually became a favorite of Franklin D. Roosevelt and General George Patton. It was even added to the United States Army’s Field Ration Menu because Patton loved it so much.

On National Curried Chicken Day we celebrate the culinary union that has lasted for ages.

Today we also celebrate: Kiss a Ginger Day, National Marzipan Day, and National Pharmacist Day.