Some drinks are synonymous with tropical vacations, but the daiquiri is named after a small mining town in Santiago de Cuba.

During the Spanish American War, workers at a mine in Daiquiri would gather to cool off at the end of a long day’s work. At a place called the Venus bar their American supervisor, Jennings Cox came up with the drink made from rum, lime juice, and sugar. But when Ernest Hemmingway first encountered the daiquiri, he ordered another without the sugar and double the rum.

This drink became known as the Papa Doble. Hemingway bragged that he could drink 17 daiquiris without getting a hangover. On National Daiquiri Day, celebrate responsibly with the drink that still tastes good at the end of a long, hot day.

