NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Date Nut Bread Day

If you’re already burnt out on holiday goodies why not try something healthy and delicious by celebrating National Date Nut Bread Day?

Dates have been cultivated since ancient times from Mesopotamia to prehistoric Egypt, and are prized for their sticky, caramel sweetness. But they also provide protein, fiber and minerals.

Nuts add a super charged nutritional crunch and this combination has been used in quick bread recipes since the first one appeared in 1939. Back then it was served as a tea time treat but today this dynamic duo practically passes for health food!

On National Date Nut Bread Day, celebrate a warm from the oven goodie with cream cheese frosting and kick the fruitcake to the curb.

Today we also celebrate: Forefathers’ Day