Pizza was traditionally thin and crispy until someone in Chicago decided, “This is good, but it needs more cheese!” Okay, it was probably more complicated than that.

Today, two Chicago based restaurants claim to have created this regional favorite. Pizzeria Uno says their chef developed the recipe in 1943, while Rosati’s Authentic Chicago Pizza has had deep dish on the menu since 1926. Add to that, the dismissive attitude of any New Yorker and deep dish pizza is steeped in controversy.

But you don’t need to take sides to enjoy this gooey slice of heaven. In fact, some Chicago eateries will ship a frozen pie right to your door. If you want more of the good stuff try a stuffed pizza, which is basically a deep dish pizza with more layers of filling.

No matter how you slice it, baking one up is gonna take more time, but on National Deep Dish Pizza Day, we know it will be worth the wait.

