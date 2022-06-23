8×10 is the size of a photo frame. Unless you’re in Detroit. Here, an 8×10 or a 10×14 are pizza sizes. While New York and Chicago usually get all the attention, Motor City has its own spin on the Italian favorite.

Their brand of pizza is similar to the Sicilian style of thick, square slices. But what sets Detroit-style pizza apart is the way it’s constructed and baked. First, the dough is shaped into the pan, then the add-ons like pepperoni are placed on top, then cheese, then pizza sauce. This seemingly mixed-up order of ingredients prevents the dough from getting soggy while it’s being cooked.

If you haven’t tried this type of pizza, National Detroit-Style Pizza Day is the perfect time to give it a whirl.

Today we also celebrate: National Hydration Day, National Pecan Sandies Day, and National Pink Day.