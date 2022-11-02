While a lot of foods fall in and out of favor, it appears that deviled eggs have a long history of success. Even the Ancient Romans liked boiled eggs with spicy sauce as the opening act of their meal. And while 13th-century Spaniards began smashing the yolks as a filling, the term deviling didn’t appear until the 18th century.

This is when a little heat became associated with the devil. Today, no potluck or gathering would be complete without deviled eggs. New twists on this classic hors d’oeuvre can be made by adding smoked paprika or even avocado and lime to the filling.

On National Deviled Egg Day, don’t be afraid to celebrate your spicy side with a devil may care level of heat.

Today we also celebrate: National Stress Awareness Day, National Broadcast Traffic Professional’s Day, and National Ohio Day.