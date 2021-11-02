NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Deviled Egg Day

While a lot of foods fall in and out of favor, it appears that deviled eggs have a long history of success.

Even the Ancient Romans liked boiled eggs with spicy sauce as the opening act of their meal. And while 13th century Spaniards began smashing the yolks as a filling, the term deviling didn’t appear until the 18th century. This is when a little heat became associated with the devil.

I’m not sure if this was reverse psychology or someone’s idea of a double dog dare, but a little paprika is hardly a walk on the dark side. Today, no potluck or gathering would be complete without deviled eggs. New twists on this classic hors ‘doeuvre can be made by adding wasabi or southwestern spice, and a general devil may care attitude with the level of heat.

On National Deviled Egg Day, celebrate your spicy side any way you please.

Today we also celebrate: National Ohio Day and National Broadcast Traffic Professional’s Day.