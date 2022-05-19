No one is quite sure where the name Devils Food Cake came from. But these light, moist chocolate cakes made quite a stir when they popped up in Indiana.

One of the first recipes appeared in the 1898 edition of the Hagerstown Exponent. Right in the heart of the heartland, folks were swooning over the rich results made from boiling water and cocoa powder. Perhaps they took off because they appeared side by side with Angel Food Cake recipes and offered a tempting alternative.

On National Devils Food Cake Day, celebrate taking a walk on the naughty side with a dessert that’s sinfully delicious.

Today we also celebrate National May Ray Day.