NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Disc Jockey Day

When Thomas Edison patented the phonograph in 1877, he had no idea of the impact it would have on the world.

He intended the phonograph to be a device for recording dictation and voice messages. As we know, it became a way to bring recorded music to the world. Nearly 60 years later, Walter Winchell first used the term disc jockey and those who played records over the airwaves changed music history.

The 1950s saw the advent of celebrity DJs whose popular music choices influenced what the world listened to. But even as our listening devices have changed, DJs have found ways to maintain their relevance. Two turntables and a microphone have become an iconic platform for DJs who now reach a global audience.

However they bring tunes to the world, we celebrate the power of music in their hands-on National Disc Jockey Day.

Today we also celebrate: Get to Know Your Customers Day, National Buttercrunch Day, and National Cheese Lover’s Day.