According to the Oxford English Dictionary, dive bars got their name because of their location. Rather than their upscale cousins, these bars were set in the cellars and basements below restaurants. They gave drinkers a place to dive below street level and avoid the world for a bit.

Since then, the term dive bar has evolved to mean any local bar that doesn’t put too much effort into the ambiance. They’re just places to stop, relax, have a drink, and chat with friends.

On National Dive Bar Day celebrate your favorite watering hole, which might be in your own basement.

Today we also celebrate: National Father-Daughter Take a Walk Day, National Macaroni Day, and National Strawberry Sundae Day.