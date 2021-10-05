NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Do Something Nice Day

Sometimes doing something nice has a long lasting ripple effect.

Aaron Collins was only 30 years old when he came up with his last wish. In life, he loved to give waiters and waitresses a big tip, and when he passed away just a few weeks after his 30th birthday, his brother Seth carried out Aarons last request.

At Puccini’s Restaurant in Lexington, KY Sarah Ward served pizza to the Collins family with no clue of the reward for her services, a 500 dollar tip. When Seth handed her the money wrapped with Aarons name, Sarah immediately offered to share it with the entire staff. Even better, she pledged to tell Aarons story for the rest of her life.

Since then more than 30,000 dollars has been donated to continue the cause, now known as Aarons Last Wish. Wait staff in all 50 states have received 500 dollar tips.

On National Do Something Nice Day celebrate the ripple effect with your own act of kindness.

Today we also celebrate: National Rhode Island Day, National Get Funky Day, National Apple Betty Day, and National Eat Fruit at Work Day.