You may not be aware of how your choices add up, but doing something nice can have a far-reaching ripple effect.

For inspiration, consider the story of a young man from South Carolina with big dreams and humble beginnings. Though he never aspired to be a superhero, young Chadwick Boseman had a talent for acting. When that talent led him to a chance at attending Oxford University, the only obstacle was the immense tuition. Enter Denzel Washington.

Though the two had never met, the benefactor paid for Chad’s tuition and his acting career began. That career ended much too soon but left a legacy of outstanding performances.

On National Do Something Nice Day celebrate the ripple effect that even a small act of kindness can create.

