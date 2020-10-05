NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Do Something Nice Day

Welcome to October 5th on the National Day Calendar.

You may not be aware of how your choices add up, but doing something nice can have a far reaching ripple effect. For inspiration, consider the story of a young man from South Carolina with big dreams and humble beginnings.

Though he never aspired to be a superhero, young Chadwick Boseman had a talent for acting. When that talent led him to a chance at attending Oxford University, the only obstacle was the immense tuition. Enter Denzel Washington.

Though the two had never met, the benefactor paid for Chads tuition and his acting career began. That career ended much too soon, but left a legacy of outstanding performances as some of historys greatest role models.

On National Do Something Nice Day celebrate the ripple effect that even a small act of kindness can create.

Today we also celebrate National Child Health Day, National Consignment Day, National Apple Betty Day, National Get Funky Day, and National Rhode Island Day.