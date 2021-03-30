NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Doctors Day

Welcome to March 30th on the National Day Calendar.

In ancient times, when indigenous tribes called on a medicine man they believed that illness was caused by evil spirits or magic. The act of expelling these spirits was thought to constitute a healing.

Hippocrates dispelled this myth and became the father of modern medicine in ancient Greece. He viewed illness as a physical rather than a supernatural notion, and helped to move the needle forward. No pun intended.

To this day, physicians still take the Hippocratic oath. We owe thanks to countless medical professionals for their contributions throughout the ages, but on this day in 1842, one doctor made a significant stride. Crawford Long M.D. administered the first ether anesthesia during a surgery and the patient reported feeling no pain.

On National Doctors Day, we honor those who sacrifice to put the health of their communities first.

Today we also celebrate National Pencil Day, National Take A Walk In The Park Day, National I Am In Control Day, National Turkey Neck Soup Day, and National Virtual Vacation Day.

