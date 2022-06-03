Doughnuts are so delicious that most people like to celebrate them every day.

But the very first Doughnut Day was created by The Salvation Army in 1938 to honor the women who served this comfort food to soldiers during World War I. They were known as the Salvation Army Lassies, and they bravely went to the front lines to deliver this treat and other morale boosters. Doughnuts were so prized that soldiers even used their metal helmets to heat the oil used to fry them up.

This is why American Infantrymen were often called doughboys. On National Doughnut Day, celebrate the sweet treat that still serves up that comfortable feeling of home.

Today we also celebrate: National Chocolate Macaroon Day, National Egg Day, and National Repeat Day.