If you’re looking for a fun way to spend a Summers’s night with the whole family, consider the drive-in movie. While they’re not exactly new, once upon a time, these theaters looked a lot different.

In Long Island, New York one of the largest drive-in theaters boasted 29 acres that could fit 2,500 cars. It also had a full-service restaurant with rooftop seating, a trolley system to take kids to the playground, and indoor seating in case of bad weather. Though drive-in theaters fell out of fashion for a time, today they’re making a comeback.

With better sound, digital projection, and more restaurant-like concession stands, you can celebrate National Drive-In Movie Day in futuristic comfort.

Today we also celebrate: D-Day, National Applesauce Cake Day, National Eyewear Day, National Gardening Exercise Day, National Higher Education Day, and National Yo-Yo Day.