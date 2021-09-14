NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Eat A Hoagie Day

Most foods are known by just one name, but the submarine sandwich varies widely by region. Depending on where you live, you may call it a sub, grinder or hero.

But did you know that the name hoagie goes all the way back to World War I? During that time in Philadelphia there were a lot of Italian immigrants working the shipyards of Hog Island.

Apparently, they were known for packing delicious sandwiches for lunch, which came to be known as hoggies after the island where they worked. The Philly accent probably explains how the name hoggie became hoagie, but a sandwich by any other name still tastes as good.

On National Eat A Hoagie Day, feel free to call it anything you like, depending on where you live.

Today we also celebrate: National Parents Day Off, National Cream Filled Donut Day, National Live Creative Day, National Sober Day , National Virginia Day, and National Ants on a Log Day.