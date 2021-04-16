NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Eggs Benedict Day

Welcome to April 16th on the National Day Calendar.

When something is top notch, people love to claim it. Take the Cadillac of breakfast foods: eggs benedict.

Some say the name comes from Pope Benedict XIII, who liked an egg dish so much he requested it often.

Then there’s the story of Lemuel Benedict. The Wall Street Broker ordered buttered toast, two poached eggs, bacon and hollandaise sauce. Apparently, it was such a winning combination that it went on the menu at the Waldorf hotel.

But before that there was Mrs. LeGrand Benedict who was having trouble deciding what to order while dining at Delmonico’s in New York. The chef came up with a similar recipe to the other two, which begs the question, which Benedict came first?

On National Eggs Benedict Day, there’s no need to quibble. Enjoy this dish that is fit for anyone with eggs-traordinary taste.

Today we also celebrate National Bean Counter Day, National Healthcare Decisions Day, National Orchid Day, National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day, and National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Day.

