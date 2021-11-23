NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Espresso Day

The Italian word espresso means quick in time.

In the coffee houses and cafes of the late 1800s this simply meant a coffee made expressly for the person ordering it with freshly roasted and ground coffee beans. Then in 1901 it all changed.

Luigi Bezzera invented the modern espresso machine which brewed a smaller, more concentrated cup even faster than other methods. With it came an intoxicating layer of creamy foam on the top known as crema. For coffee drinkers this is the holy grail of flavor.

Its the secret behind delicious coffee creations from lattes to cappuccinos. Its also preferred by bakers for the true coffee flavor it adds to cheesecakes, ice cream and tiramisu.

On National Espresso Day, espresso your own love for coffee made quick in time.

Today we also celebrate: National Eat a Cranberry Day and National Cashew Day