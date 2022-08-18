It’s a long-held belief that food cooked outdoors just tastes better. Maybe that’s why the sizzle of fajitas appeals to almost everyone.

It began in the early 1930s when Mexican vaqueros in Southwestern Texas found a way to use cuts of meat that would otherwise be tossed out. These hungry cowboys cooked over an open flame and transformed the ordinary into a tantalizing meal. They paired the fire-roasted meat with corn and flour tortillas and a regional dish was born.

Fajitas took off around the globe when restaurants began serving them with peppers and onions, guacamole, and salsa. And no matter how you dress them up, it’s the flame-licked flavor that makes them special.

On National Fajita Day make your tastebuds happy with the sizzle that really satisfies.

