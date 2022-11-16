Fast food has its origins in Kansas. In 1921, E.W. Ingram opened a restaurant that you might have heard of, White Castle. They served the same small square burgers as they do today. And the burgers were shaped that way so that more would fit on the grill.

When White Castle opened, burgers were thought of as a food only slightly above table scraps for dogs. In order to dispel that notion, Ingram set up the kitchen so that people could see their food being prepared. His take-out food began selling burgers by the sack, which is now a hallmark of fast food restaurants.

On National Fast Food Day, indulge in some of your guilty pleasures, and enjoy the convenience of this fast meal.

