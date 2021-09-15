NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Felt Hat Day

As Summertime turns to Fall, most of us swap out our closets for cold weather clothes. If you are among the fashion forward, this means pulling out your felt hats.

Not so long ago people wouldn’t dare to be seen without a hat on in public. More than a fashion statement, hats have identified our status, our military rank and even our religion. Think Quaker hat or the stovepipe kind worn by President Lincoln.

These days, most people love the vintage styles of a pork pie or bowler. Be bold enough to try something new and you may never have a bad hair day again!

On National Felt Hat Day, sport your own style, whether you’re mad as a hatter or conservative as a cloche.

