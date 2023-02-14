The past few decades have seen an odd trend taking place. Cities trying to outdo one another with giant Ferris wheels.

On New Years Eve 1999, the London Eye was unveiled and stood at a height of 443 feet. A few years later, China built one that was 525 feet tall. Then Singapore outdid them. That was the tallest Ferris wheel in the world until The High Roller in Las Vegas opened for business. It looks over the Strip from 550 feet up in the sky. Then, Dubai raised the bar to ridiculous heights with a Ferris Wheel that towers over the city at a height of 820 FEET.

On National Ferris Wheel Day, celebrate your own corner of the sky