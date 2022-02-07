In 1908, Alfred Di Lelios’s wife was pregnant with their first child and was having trouble eating. He made her pasta with butter and fresh parmesan cheese. She loved it so much that she added it to the menu of their small restaurant.

In 1927, Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks, two of the hottest stars in Hollywood, were on their honeymoon in Rome. They went to dinner at Alfredo’s restaurant and fell in love with this simple pasta dish. When they returned to America, they spread the word to their friends and the recipe became famous worldwide. As a thank you for introducing them to this marvelous food, the Hollywood stars sent Alfredo a solid gold fork and spoon engraved with the words, To Alfredo the King of the noodles.

On National Fettuccine Alfredo Day, you don’t need to be famous or eat with expensive flatware to enjoy this delicious Italian meal.

Today we also celebrate: National Periodic Table Day and National Send a Card to a Friend Day.