NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Fire Pup Day

The Dalmatian dog has a long history of being known as a fire pup.

This goes back to the early 1700s when fire trucks were actually horse drawn carriages. Dalmatians have a natural affinity with horses and were trained to run ahead of the rig to keep the roads clear. Once they arrived, fire pups both calmed the horses and watched over the valuable carriage while firefighters did their job.

And during non emergencies, Dalmatians were excellent companions back at the station, where they bunked with the horses and earned their keep catching mice. This breed is known for their loyalty, stamina and grace under pressure and one other feature that made them easy to spot.

Today they mostly tag along as mascots for those teaching fire safety. On National Fire Pup Day celebrate the canine wonder that symbolizes the bravery of those who do this difficult job.

