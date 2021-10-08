NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Fluffernutter Day

The history of the Fluffernutter sandwich may seem like pure fluff, but today we sort out the sticky dilemma of who created it first.

The story began with the great, great, great grandchildren of Paul Revere, Armory and Emma Curtis. In the early 1900s, Armory cooked up a sticky spread that he called Snowflake Marshmallow Creme. Other companies made similar products, but Emma added a flash of marketing genius. She created a recipe for a peanut butter and marshmallow creme sandwich that was published in the newspaper.

By 1915 Snowflake was selling nationwide. During World War I, while meat was being rationed the sandwich was used as a source of protein. That’s when it became known as the Liberty Sandwich.

On National Fluffernutter Day, celebrate with a bite of history that is more than just a little fluff.

Today we also celebrate: National Pierogi Day, American Touch Tag Day, National Hero Day, and International Off-Road Day.