NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Fluffernutter Day

Welcome to October 8th on the National Day Calendar.

The history of the Fluffernutter sandwich may seem like pure fluff, but today we sort out the sticky dilemma of who created it first.

The story began with the great great great grandchildren of Paul Revere, Emma and Armory Curtis of Melrose, MA. In the early 1900s, Amory cooked up a sticky spread they called Snowflake Marshmallow Creme, and while other companies made similar products, Emma had a flash of marketing genius. She created the recipe for a peanut butter and marshmallow cream sandwich that was published in the paper, and by 1915 Snowflake was selling nationwide.

During World War I, while meat was being rationed the sandwich was used as a source of protein, and became known as the Liberty Sandwich.

On National Fluffernutter Day try a bite of history, that’s more than just a little fluff.

Today we also celebrate American Tough Tag Day, and National Pierogi Day.