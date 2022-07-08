Flavored sugar water in a plastic tube hardly sounds like a crowd-pleaser. But on a hot summer day, there are few things better than a freezer pop.

These frozen treats have been around since the 1960s and are a staple for kids around the world who wanna stay cool. FlaVorIce is the most popular brand, but you may also know them as Otter Pops, Freezies, or even Zooper Doopers. And if you happen to live down under you probably don’t celebrate your Zooper Doopers till December, when it’s Summertime in Australia. In fact, you might even leave a few out for Santa.

The rest of us are keeping it cool by celebrating National Freezer Pop Day in July!

