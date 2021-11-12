NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National French Dip Day

The French Dip sandwich is not actually French but its origins represent a good old American throw down. Two Los Angeles restaurants take the credit for inventing the sandwich, Coles and Philippe’s.

Both feature thinly sliced beef on crusty French bread that is slathered with spicy mustard and dipped in au jus sauce. And that’s where the stories become different. Coles claims that its French Dip appeared in 1908, when a sympathetic chef gave his customer with sore gums a side of meat juice to soften the bread of his sandwich.

The much more palatable story comes from Philippe’s, where the sandwich was accidentally dropped in a pan with meat drippings. The lucky customer raved of its intense flavor, and a new favorite was born.

On National French Dip Day, celebrate with your own mouth watering version of this American classic.

Today we also celebrate: National Pizza With the Works Except Anchovies Day and National Chicken Soup for The Soul Day