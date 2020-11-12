NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National French Dip Day

Welcome to November 12th on the National Day Calendar.

The French Dip sandwich is not actually French but its origins present a good old American throw down.

It appears that two Los Angeles restaurants take the credit for inventing the sandwich: Coles and Philippes. Both feature thinly sliced beef on crusty French bread that is slathered with spicy mustard and dipped in au jus sauce. And that’s where the stories become different. Coles claims it’s French Dip appeared in 1908 when a sympathetic chef who gave his customer with sore gums a side of meat juice to soften the bread of his sandwich.

The much more palatable story comes from Philippes where the sandwich was apparently dropped in a pan with meat drippings and the lucky customer raved of its intense flavor. Philippes has pre-dipped their sandwiches ever since.

If this friendly competition makes your mouth water, celebrate National French Dip Day any way you please.

Today is also celebrate National Pizza With the Works Except Anchovies Day and National Chicken Soup for the Soul Day.