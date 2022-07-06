People are often passionate about their favorite foods, but it’s safe to say, never quite like this.

Colonel Sanders was making a name for himself in the early 1930s in Kentucky. He owned a Shell gas station and set up a cafe nearby to serve his now-famous fried chicken to drivers who passed through town. Everyone seemed to love it, except for Matt Stewart, the owner of a Standard Oil gas station in the area.

Stewart began painting over advertisements for the restaurant and Sanders went to confront him, which led to a gunfight. All over fried chicken.

On National Fried Chicken Day, there’s no need to lose your head over this all-American favorite.

