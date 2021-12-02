NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Fritters Day

Today we celebrate all things fried with National Fritters Day.

Fritters are synonymous with comfort and come in three types. There are the basic dough kind, to battered meats and vegetables and the small cakes made from chopped food such as corn. Almost every culture has a tasty version. In fact, frying food in oil has been around for thousands of years.

The technique of batter frying, however, was introduced by the Spanish and Portuguese in the late 16th century. This culinary inspiration spread to Japan, where it became known as tempura. Today just about anything can be frittered from beignets to squash blossoms. And of course there’s always good ole apple.

On National Fritters Day, celebrate your favorite comfort food, no matter what language you speak.

Today we also celebrate: National Special Education Day and National Mutt Day.