Fritters are associated with comfort and come in three types, the basic dough kind, the battered meats and vegetables, and the small cakes made from chopped food such as corn.

Frying food in oil has been around for thousands of years and almost every culture has a tasty version. The technique of batter frying, however, was introduced by the Spanish and Portuguese in the late 16th century. This culinary inspiration spread to Japan, where it became known as tempura. Today just about anything can be frittered from apples to beignets.

On National Fritters Day, celebrate your favorite comfort food, no matter what language you speak.

