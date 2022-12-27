Your tree may be losing its needles, but one-holiday item is still holding onto its cheer, the fruitcake. That’s because they are built to last.

In the early 1700s, these dense cakes were baked during harvest time and loaded with nuts and fruits. They were then saved until the following year to ensure the next season’s bounty. Perhaps your fruitcake has become a holiday joke that gets tossed or regifted. Don’t forget that National Fruitcake Toss Day is just around the corner. On this day fruitcakes are launched in creative ways and last year’s cake becomes this year’s ammunition.

On National Fruitcake Day, celebrate your own favorite tradition, even if you’re labeled nutty as a fruitcake.