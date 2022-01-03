NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Fruitcake Toss Day

One of the best selling foods during the holiday season is fruitcake. Its also one of the most disliked and chances are good, this eyesore is still staring you in the face.

The people of Manitou Springs, Colorado have a solution. For the last 20 years they’ve hosted an event that gives folks a chance to work out their seasonal frustrations by hurling this leftover into the sky. That’s right, people come from near and far to beat up on fruitcakes by flinging them either by hand, cannon, or giant slingshot.

There are even competitions to see who can propel them the farthest. The price of admission to this event is a non perishable food item which is donated to charity.

On National Fruitcake Toss Day celebrate your own way of disposing with this leftover, but please launch responsibly.

Today we also celebrate: National “Thank God It’s Monday” Day, National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day, and National Drinking Straw Day.