From her desk at Vassar College, Emelyn Hartridge wrote that a classmate’s cousin had sold a pound of fudge for 40 cents. She hatched a plan to make up a batch for the Senior Auction that year and the entrepreneur spirit quickly spread. Soon other women’s colleges had developed their own recipes and by 1888 fudge fever was afoot.

Young women dodged curfew and cooked up the candy over gas lamps in their dorm rooms. Fudge was seen as an indulgence, which probably fueled the rebellion. But regardless of who cooked it up first, candy stores on Mackinac Island, Michigan put this treat on the map.

Today gift shops across the country carry all sorts of flavors and on National Fudge Day, it’s easy to celebrate the candy that still sells like hotcakes.

Today we also celebrate National Career Nurse Assistants’ Day.