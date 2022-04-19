For date nights, it’s best to avoid eating anything with garlic in it. Unless your date involves hunting vampires.

Folktales and superstitions vary around the world, but one of the things most everyone agrees on is that garlic is a good vampire deterrent. These bloodsuckers supposedly have heightened senses, which would explain why they would hate the smell so much.

But there may be more to the legend. Garlic has medicinal properties and traditionally has been pretty easy to come by, even for the poor. So what better way to keep people from freaking out about monsters than to tell them some everyday item could keep them safe?

On National Garlic Day, enjoy some of this delicious seasoning and leave monster hunting to the professionals.

Today we also celebrate: National Amaretto Day, National Hanging Out Day, National North Dakota Day, and National Oklahoma City Bombing Commemoration day.